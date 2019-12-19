Five Things to do in Columbus Dec. 19-22

1.) Shadowbox presents Holiday Lunchbox (Through Dec. 20)

Shadowbox Live

Select weekdays shows start at 1 p.m.

‘Tis the season for Shadowbox’s annual matinee performances, The Holiday Lunchbox. From holiday-themed comedy sketches and music from their 25-year history as well as a musical send-up, The Snow Bunnies, you won’t find a more perfect lunch break in Columbus.

2.) Uptown Westerville Holiday Ice Sculpture Tour (Dec. 20)

Uptown Westerville

5 p.m.

Uptown Merchants return once again for the annual ice sculpture tour created by Rock on Ice. The sculptures will be on display starting at 5 p.m. and last all weekend.

3.) Popgun Christmas Show (Dec. 20)

Natalie’s Grandview

7:30 p.m., buy tickets here

The Columbus “supergroup” is set to take the stage at Natalie’s and provide a night full of your favorite tunes from David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Steely Dan and much more. Popgun is made up of members from other local bands including the Floorwalkers, Hoodoo Soul Band and Doc Robinson.

4.) Mad Mad Men, Swingin’ Holiday Show 2019 (Dec. 19-22)

Bronwynn Theatre

Set times and tickets here

Last year was sold out so we suggest buying tickets to this widely popular show immediately! The Mad Mad Men will be playing all the hits from the great American songbook as well as your holiday favorites, from Sinatra to Dean Martin and Nat Cole.

5.) The Christmas Truce of 1914 (Dec. 22 and 29)

Ohio History Center

Schedule and tickets, click here

Join the Ohio History Center for an educational experience surrounding the thousands of soldiers who were faced with spending the holidays in the trenches despite being promised to be home during World War I. Now is your chance to hear what life was like in this staff-lead talk.

