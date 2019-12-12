Five Things to do in Columbus Dec. 13-15

1.) A Magical Cirque Christmas Debut (Dec. 15)
7 p.m., buy tickets here
Some of the world’s greatest entertainers come together for this incredible holiday spectacular. These dazzling performers and cirque artists will take your breath away on stage all while being backed by a live performance of timeless holiday classics.
2.) Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical (Dec. 13-14)
Check website for times
Join Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and don’t forget about Rudolph as this holiday favorite comes alive on stage.
3.) Double Dare Live (Dec. 16)
7:30 p.m.
The world’s messiest game show hits the road for a dose of nostalgia as Marc Summers brings this popular Nickelodeon television show to life. Bring the whole family and you might even get a chance to compete in a trivia challenge or even run the legendary obstacle course.
4.) Festivus 2019 (Dec. 13- 15)
Click here for full schedule
Celebrate the holiday season with three days of crafts, music and local art. Shoppers will be able to explore a diverse collection of some of the finest handcrafted goods for friends and family from some of the best Ohio has to offer.
5.) PBj & Jazz with CJO All-Stars: Songs of the Season (Dec. 14)
10 a.m., tickets $5
The CJO All-Stars will swing into the holiday season with another installment of the PBJ & Jazz series. From Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington and more, the band will be playing their takes on these jazz legend’s Christmas arrangements. And as always– children will receive a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, juice and a cookie during the performance.
Bonus
Westerville Symphony presents Sounds of the Season (Dec. 15)
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall