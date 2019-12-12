Five Things to do in Columbus Dec. 13-15

1.) A Magical Cirque Christmas Debut (Dec. 15)

Palace Theatre

7 p.m., buy tickets here

Some of the world’s greatest entertainers come together for this incredible holiday spectacular. These dazzling performers and cirque artists will take your breath away on stage all while being backed by a live performance of timeless holiday classics.

2.) Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical (Dec. 13-14)

Ohio Theatre

Check website for times

Join Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and don’t forget about Rudolph as this holiday favorite comes alive on stage.

3.) Double Dare Live (Dec. 16)

Palace Theatre

7:30 p.m.

The world’s messiest game show hits the road for a dose of nostalgia as Marc Summers brings this popular Nickelodeon television show to life. Bring the whole family and you might even get a chance to compete in a trivia challenge or even run the legendary obstacle course.

4.) Festivus 2019 (Dec. 13- 15)

400 West Rich St.

Click here for full schedule

Celebrate the holiday season with three days of crafts, music and local art. Shoppers will be able to explore a diverse collection of some of the finest handcrafted goods for friends and family from some of the best Ohio has to offer.

5.) PBj & Jazz with CJO All-Stars: Songs of the Season (Dec. 14)

Lincoln Theatre Ballroom

10 a.m., tickets $5

The CJO All-Stars will swing into the holiday season with another installment of the PBJ & Jazz series. From Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington and more, the band will be playing their takes on these jazz legend’s Christmas arrangements. And as always– children will receive a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, juice and a cookie during the performance.

Bonus

Westerville Symphony presents Sounds of the Season (Dec. 15)

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

