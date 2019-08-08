Five Things to do in Columbus August 8-13

× Expand Photos by Sicong Xing

1.) Taste the Future by Columbus State (Aug. 13)

Columbus State Community College

6-9 p.m.

A culinary showcase of some of Central Ohio’s greatest food masterpieces. More than 50 of the best establishments featuring graduates of the Columbus State Culinary Apprenticeship program will be providing their tastiest meals.

2.) Fiery Foods Festival (Aug. 10)

Columbus Commons

2 p.m., click here for tickets

In its first year, the Columbus Fiery Foods Festival is set to showcase the fiery side of restaurants with hot sauce and salsa vendors from all around the country. Enjoy your favorite cocktails from Middlewest Spirits along with a Hot Pepper Eating Contest, chili cookoff and so much more. The event will benefit the children's charity CD102.5 for the Kids.

3.) PBJ & Jazz (Aug. 10)

Topiary Park

11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Piano and Organ sensation Jon Eshelman brings the Jazz Daddies to provide a swinging set of jazz for the kids in the third installment of the 2019 PBJ & Jazz Summer Concert Series. PBJ& Jazz is focused on introducing jazz and American music to children and their families.

4.) Queen & Adam Lambert, The Rhapsody Tour (Aug. 13)

Nationwide Arena

8 p.m., click here for tickets

Coming off the highly successful biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen continues to remain one of the most iconic groups in all of music. Original members Brian May and Roger Taylor have teamed up with Adam Lambert to take over vocals for Freddie Mercury.

5.) Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Bring it On: The Musical (Aug. 8- 25)

The Garden Theater

Dates and times vary, click here

Your favorite early 2000’s movie is coming to the stage in a high-flying adventure through the lens of competitive cheerleading. Bring it On: The Musical features a story by Tony Award winner Jeff Whitty and music and lyrics by Lin- Manuel Miranda.

