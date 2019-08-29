Five Things to do in Columbus Aug. 29- Sept.2

× Expand Photo courtesy of stpaulandthebrokenbones.com

1.) St. Paul and the Broken Bones Live @ The Commons (Aug. 31)

John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons

Bars and Food trucks open at 5:30, music at 7 p.m.

Celebrate the end of summer at the Columbus Commons with a FREE SHOW. St. Paul and the Broken Bones bring their retro-soul sound complete with horns and topped off with dynamic lead singer, Paul Janeway to Columbus. Local favorites, The Spikedrivers will get the party started at 7 p.m..

2.) Pig Mania Hilliard State Championship BBQ & Steak Music Festival (Aug. 30- 31)

Franklin County Fairgrounds

Times vary, click here for the full schedule of events

Calling all barbecue lovers! Now is your chance to come enjoy a festival dedicated to your favorite summertime meats, including steak. The weekend will be full of professional and amateur cook-offs as well as plenty of drinks and live music.

3.) Ohio State Buckeyes vs FL Atlantic Owls

Ohio Stadium

Kickoff at noon

Football is back! The scarlet and gray are set to open the 2019 season at home, marking the first game under new head coach, Ryan Day.

4.) Grandview Hop (August 31)

Between First and Fifth Avenue

5- 9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue will be buzzing with the sounds of live music, local shopping, artwork, food vendors and plenty of activities. The Grandview Hop is hosted by the Columbus Young Professionals Club in partnership with Destination Grandview and is an entirely FREE event!

5.) MadLab Theatre presents Fine (Not Fine): Letters to Our Mental Illness (Aug. 29-31)

Madlab Theater

Click here for showtimes

This play will feature a presentation of made-up letters from you, the general public about your experiences with mental illness. It is the goal of the performance to normalize mental illness and provide an outlet to those who may suffer.

BONUS

College Football Kick- Off Patio Party (Aug. 31)

Grandview Cafe and Balboa

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

