Five Things to do in Columbus Aug. 23-25

× Expand Drew Ressler

1.) Breakaway Music Festival (Aug. 23-24)

Mapfre Stadium

For full schedule and tickets, click here

Over 70+ artists are set to take Mapfre Stadium at this year’s Breakaway Music Festival. Headliners this year include Future, Young Thug, Bassnectar and Louis the Child. There will be plenty of local food vendors, giveaways and no shortage of alcohol.

2.) Urban Scrawl 13 (Aug. 24-25)

Franklinton Arts District

Sat. 12- 10 p.m.; Sun. 12- 6 p.m.

This annual 2-day public mural festival is a one of a kind experience featuring dozens of artists creating large-format murals at Columbus’ largest indoor artist community. Aside from the opportunity to watch these artists, there will be food, drinks and a DJ spinning all your favorite tunes.

3.) Columbus Summer Beerfest (Aug. 24)

Express Live!

Session 1, 2- 5 p.m. and session 2, 8- 11 p.m.

An annual summer tradition in Columbus returns once again to supply the city with a chance to experience over 300+ craft beers. The Columbus Summer Beerfest is a must for all craft beer enthusiasts and will feature beer from breweries across the United States. For tickets, click here.

4.) OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo (Aug. 23)

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

9:30- 11:30 a.m., click here to register

Now is your chance to not only learn great tips to stay healthy throughout the summer but now you can also get an in-depth look at how some of your favorite zoo animals stay fit!

5.) 25th Annual Egyptian Festival (Aug. 23-25)

St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church

For full schedule, click here

In its 25th year, The Egyptian Festival remains one of Columbus’ premier ethnic festivals. Enjoy the heritage, culture, traditions and culinary of Egypt right in your own backyard. The festival will feature fine foods, activities, church tours and much more.

BONUS

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday (Dog Days of Summer) (Aug. 23)

Uptown Westerville

6 p.m.

More this Weekend