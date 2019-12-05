Five Things to do in Columbus Dec. 6-8

× Expand Photo courtesy of New Albany Children's Ballet Theatre

1.) New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker (Dec. 7- 15)

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

For a full schedule, click here

The Nutcracker will forever remain a timeless holiday classic and the New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre is coming together once again to present Peter Illyich Tchaikovsky’s composition. More than 220 youth and professional dancers will play a part in this annual tradition.

2.) Third Annual WinterFest (Dec. 7)

Bicentennial Park

11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

For the third year in the row, the Columbus WinterFest returns for an afternoon full of holiday cheer. There will be plenty of seasonal ales and dishes from all of your Columbus favorites along with live music from George Barrie Band, The Vindys and the Ben Miller Band.

3.) CCAD Art Fair + Market Place (Dec. 7)

Crane Center

9 a.m.- 3 p.m., click here for tickets

The semiannual CCAD Art Fair is the perfect stop for gift ideas including on-trend stationery and pins, handcrafted housewares, jewelry, paintings, sculptures, glassworks and more. All proceeds go to benefit the artists involved with the art fair.

4.) Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour (Dec. 11)

Palace Theatre

7:30 p.m., click here for tickets

We know it’s not necessarily on the weekend, but this is a can’t miss show! Get in the holiday spirit with the legendary saxophonist, Dave Koz as he brings his 22nd annual Christmas Tour to Columbus.

5.) Holiday Hop Pop-Up (Dec. 7)

Short North/ Graduate Columbus

Noon- 9 p.m.

Presented by Graduate Columbus, the Holiday Hop Pop-Up shop is the largest Gallery Hop of the year. Be sure to visit all your favorite Short North Arts District stores, galleries and restaurants after checking out the pop-up shop inside the Graduate Columbus. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite holiday decorations in the window display contest!

Bonus

Grove City Christmas/ Mistletoe Market (Dec. 7)

Historic Grove City Town Center

10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

There is no shortage of holiday spirit at Grove City’s annual Christmas celebration. Spend your day walking up and down Broadway shopping, visiting with Santa, enjoying live entertainment, a parade and much more. The Mistletoe Market will feature unique, creative and one-of-a-kind gifts, decorations, artworks and tasty treats sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

