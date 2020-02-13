Five Things to do in Columbus Feb. 14-16

× Expand Photo courtesy of Opera Columbus

1.) Opera Columbus presents The Barber of Seville (Feb. 14-16)

Southern Theatre

Times vary, click here for schedule and tickets

The timeless classic gets an updated spin as the story is moved to Seville, Florida in the 1990s. From a glitter beard contest, a live hair cut and drinks being served by cast members, this is going to be quite the retelling of this cherished comedy.

2.) All Arts Day: A Celebration of Aminah Robinson (Feb. 15)

King Arts Complex

10 a.m.- 4 p.m., FREE EVENT

The Kings Arts Complex will be celebrating the life and legacy of one of Columbus’ greatest Visual Artists, Aminah Robinson this weekend. Well known for her work within the African- American community of Near East Side neighborhood of Poindexter Village, Robinsons’ work will be on display for the community to grow appreciation and inspiration.

3.) Hocking Hills Sweetheart Hike (Feb. 15)

Hocking Hills State Park (Ash Cave Trail)

5-7 p.m., FREE EVENT

Take the thinking out of your Valentine’s Day weekend with a carefree hike along the Ash Cave trail in Hocking Hills. For more information, click here to read CityScene’s preview of this romantic activity.

4.) Flippo performs Steely Dan (Feb. 15)

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center

8- 10 p.m., click here for tickets

The Columbus Jazz group is set to play an entire evening of one of the most innovative bands of the 1970s, Steely Dan.

5.) Rare Magic at Hotel Leveque (Feb. 14)

Hotel LeVeque, Autograph Collection

7:30- 8:15 p.m., click here for tickets

Magician Drew Murray takes you on a magical journey that you will never forget nearly inches away from you.

More this weekend