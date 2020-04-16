Five places to buy (stylish) face masks

On April 4 when Governor Mike DeWine started urging Ohioans to wear a face mask, many of us thought one thing: where am I going to get one?

Even though personal protection equipment is experiencing a shortage, many designers and shops are selling homemade cloth mask that also does the trick (click here to learn how the Columbus Fashion Council is helping the PPE shortage). Here are five places to buy safe (and stylish) face masks.

1. THREAD

Located in Grandview Heights and the Short North, this local boutique is selling simple Made in LA mask for only $12.99. Learn more by clicking here.

2. Etsy

In times like this, supporting artists is vital and since many have turned to make masks, Etsy is filled with different styles, colors, comforts and more. Some even feature your favorite sports team, decorative flowers and patterns, or just basic colors. www.etsy.com/market/face_mask

3. Birdwell Beach Britches

A California surfer-brand is selling a two-ply fabric mask featuring its signature Surf Stretch material. For each mask bought, one will be donated to CORE, a nonprofit founded by Sean Penn that is collaborating with the Los Angelas mayor's office and the L.A. Fire Department to provide free drive-through testing for high-risk individuals. www.birdwell.com

4. Alice and Olivia

The stylish and funky brand is making adorable masks and helping those in need. For every mask sold, they are donating one to communities in need. The white mask with a cartoon drawing of a stylish woman is sure to add some pizazz to the quarantine life. www.aliceandolivia.com

5. Christine Alcalay

The small business and designer Christine Alcalay is making printed face masks that you'll want to wear even after the pandemic. From gemstones to cheetah print, the company has donated more than 700 masks to frontline workers and is working to make more. Pre-order now and receive one as early as next week. christinealcalay.com/products/printed-face-masks