Five awesome board games and COSI challenges

With quarantine extended pretty much indefinitely, many of our days are becoming more and more dull and stressful. Here are some options to stave off the monotony at home with the whole family.

Cosi Science Challenges

While the physical museum may be closed, COSI is still providing at-home activities that demonstrate the wonders of science. Twice a week, COSI will post different projects on its website that you and your family can complete together. Tag COSI with your finished project for a chance to appear on its Facebook page. Check out the current challenge, Build a Machine Challenge, here.

Still bored? Maybe it’s time to dust off your old boards! Here are our recommendations for what games you can play with the family this weekend.

Ticket to Ride

Bring out your Cornelius Vanderbilt. The goal of this game is to build an unbroken railroad track between cities across the United States. Each player is given a few secret destinations to guide their tracks around the map. Whoever gathers the most points by the number of destinations reached and track built wins.

$44.99, Purchase here

Catan

The game that looks like a beehive. Players collect a variety of resources to create, build and trade in a race to gather the most points. A real thinker of a game, we definitely recommend reviewing the rules before you play. But no matter how complicated it may seem, it has garnered quite the cult following since its creation in 1995.

$24.95, Purchase here

The Jackbox Party Pack

A game that thrives on inside jokes. Choose from a variety of games in the package, such as the ever-popular Quiplash. Use your phone as the controller and type your answers through www.jackbox.tv. Matches often end with tears of laughter. Just make sure to turn on the family settings before you play with your kids!

$12.49, Purchase here

Trivial Pursuit

Test your knowledge of, well, everything! Answer a question in different categories such as History and Arts & Literature. Receive a pie wedge for each category answered correctly. The player who has a pie wedge in each category and correctly answers one extra question first wins.

$15.69, Purchase here

Monopoly

The game that everyone seems to own but no one seems to play anymore. Monopoly puts everyone’s altruism and patience to the test. This game can take a very long time to finish, but we suspect that many of you have plenty of time on your hands during these quarantine weekends.

$19.99, Purchase here

Brendan Martin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.