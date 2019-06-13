First weekend of 2019 Picnic with the Pops

× Expand Cool and the Gang | Jefferson Starship

Pop into the Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops concert series running June 14-July 27 on the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion stage at the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 6 p.m. and performances begin at 8 p.m.

Kicking off its first week with a bang, the orchestra will have two exciting performances this weekend featuring R&B/funk group Kool and the Gang on Friday and American rock band Jefferson Starship on Saturday.

While almost every other weekend offers only one amazing performance, they’ll be sure to keep you dancing all night long. For a full line-up, click here.

An event for people of all ages, Picnic with the Pops is a great chance to gather with family and friends for an outdoor evening of great music and fun over a homemade picnic basket. General admission lawn-seating tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children aged 3-14. Children 2-years-old and under are free. Make sure to bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating.

Not into sitting on the grass? There are tables available. To purchase a full table, call the CAPA Ticket Center at 614-469-0939.

To purchase general admission tickets, click here.

About Kool and The Gang

A two-time Grammy Award-winner and seven-time American Music Award-winner, Kool and The Gang has continuously performed longer than any R&B group in history. Comprised of seven funky friends, the 50-year-old group rose to fame in the 1970s, releasing the platinum party anthem Jungle Boogie in 1973. To get down on Kool and the Gang, visit www.koolandthegang.com/history.

About Jefferson Starship

Spun from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 2016 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award-recipient Jefferson Airplane, this legendary American rock band was created by Paul Kantner in 1974. During its decade of glory, it released eight gold and platinum-selling albums, twenty hit singles and sold out concerts worldwide. To learn more about the band and its two original members, David Freiberg and Donny Baldwin, visit www.jeffersonstarship.com/about.

