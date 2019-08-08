Festival Latino 2019 set for a fiesta this weekend

× Expand Randall L. Schieber Festival Latino 2018

Have a fiesta this weekend at the 24th Annual Festival Latino! Join CAPA at Genoa Park on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and bask in the music, food, fashion, art and dance of Latin America’s rich culture.

This free event boasts more than 20 activities and performances that people of all ages can enjoy. Break out your dancing shoes and join Salsamante Dance Academy instructor Carlos Rubio at the Crush Dance Plaza at 2 p.m., then stay to watch the headliners, La Reunion Norteña and Grupo Mania, on the Nationwide Fiesta Stage at 4:15 p.m and 6:15 p.m., respectively.

The festival keeps things family-friendly, too, with plenty of activities to entertain and educate kids. Bring your kiddos to the Abbott Children’s area from 12-6 p.m. so they can snag a balloon sculpture from Clayton Beeney and create colorful Mexican flowers with the Latin Ladies and Friends Organization.

Take a break from all the excitement by visiting the event’s Author’s Showcase area, where Latin writers, including 2019’s featured authors, Ani Palacios and Lorena C. Brown, will display and sell their work. The Artist’s Showcase area will feature the visual artwork of Ohio-based Latin artists Darsy Amaya, Ciela, Abraham Cordova and Dimafi Designs for festival-goers to view and purchase.

In between all the fun, you can try delicious food from one (or more) of 18 vendors, including The Best of the Best Piña Colada, La Laguna and Juanita’s Mexican Food. And don't forget to check out the marketplace to buy traditional Latin American jewelry, arts and crafts.

Event parking is paid and available at COSI, the Columbus Commons Garage and nearby lots. To learn more about the event, check out Sunday’s line-up of activities and performances, and view a full list of food and marketplace vendors, visit www.festivallatino.net.

Nationwide Fiesta Stage Music Lineup

Saturday, Aug. 10

DJ Cale | 11 a.m.

Papo Ruiz and the Sweetness of Salsa | 2:45 p.m.

La Reunion Norteña | 4:15 p.m.

Grupo Mania | 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

DJ Cale | 11 a.m.

Los Rabanes | 4:15 p.m.

Gilberto Santa Rosa | 6:15 p.m.

For a full music line-up, go to festivallatino.net/musical-artists.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer.