Feast your eyes on the Columbus Food Truck Festival

The Columbus Food Truck Festival is making its way to the Scioto Mile and Bicentennial Park for the ninth consecutive year Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The festival is free to attend with something for everyone. Winning Best of the ‘Bus 2019 for best food-themed festival, the Columbus Food Truck Festival will feature more than 60 mobile food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, family activities and dozens of bands performing on two stages.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital will again partner with The Columbus Food Truck Festival to bring festival attendees the Columbus Duck Race for the eighth year in a row, with new additions such as a 300-foot slip ‘n slide for participating duck racers. Leading up to the race, a kid’s fun day will take place from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The festival will also partner with Music Loves Ohio, a local non-profit aimed to help young, aspiring Columbus musicians through a variety of ways including providing free musical instruments and sending students to summer music camps and Berklee College of Music for training.

Savory eats and sweet treats will be plentiful whether you are craving Mexican eats from Nando’s Tacos & More, seafood at Cousins Maine Lobster, fried snacks at Glazed Churro Bar or creamy ice cream at Jeni’s. Fast passes are available for purchase for $25 per person to beat the lines and make sure you can snag Mikey’s Late Night Slice, Yumii Kettle Corn or Buckeye Donuts before anyone else.

As in previous years, the festival will encompass the river banks, taking over Bicentinial Park, the Rich Street Bridge, Washington Boulevard and Park along with Genoa Park. Maps will be available to outline where vendors will be located.

For additional information about food vendors, activities or volunteering visit www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com.

