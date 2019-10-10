Fashion Week Columbus 2019 is almost here!

The most stylish week in Columbus is here.
Fashion Week Columbus is back and celebrating 10 years of highlighting local designers and innovative designs to media, buyers and the local community. The festivities kick-off Sunday, Oct. 13 and run through Saturday, Oct. 19.
Here is the weeklong runway guide.
Oct. 13 | 10th Annual High Fashion Tea Runway Show
1-4 p.m., The Westin Great Southern Columbus
This show presents looks by leading designers of 2019: Jasmine Burton, Gerardo Encinas, Juan Jose Saenz Ferreyros and Ethan Weisman. The event includes a silent auction, cash bar along with an afternoon tea with sandwiches, desserts and more.
Oct. 14 | Nurtur Salon presents #BeautyIsFashion: The Evolution of Now
7-9 p.m., Brother’s Drake Meadery
Enjoy an evening of stories by Nurtur Salon as it highlights iconic hairstyles, cuts, color and more using a gallery-style imagery provided by Commons Studio. The images are available through silent auction, and proceeds benefit the Fashion Week Columbus scholarship program.
Plus, Mia Santiago and Brittan White, hair stylists from New York City, will share their artistic journey at 6 p.m.
Oct. 15 | The Spice Age presents Passport to Fashion: Celebrating Diversity
6-10 p.m., Strongwater Food and Spirits
Explore the beauty of world during this artistic and elegant fashion show. “The event is a platform for designers and consumers of all race, ethnicities, body types, gender identities and lifestyles.”
Oct. 16 | Macy’s Fall Fashion Show
6-9 p.m., Macy’s at Easton Town Center
Presented by Macy’s this free show highlights all ages, sizes and genders.
Oct. 17 | Philanthropy Meets Fashion featuring celebrity designer Christian Cowan
7-10 p.m., Joseph V. Canzani Canter
As FWC 2019’s headline designer, you won’t want to miss your chance to see (and possibly meet) Christian Cowan. The show, hosted by Columbus College of Art & Design, is complimentary entry but an RSVP is required. The Meet & Greet with Christian Cowan is available as an add-on and includes a professional photo, FWC19 Silver Foil Logo T-shirt, and DWC19 LookBook. Seats are limited!
Oct. 18 | 6th Annual Fashion Industry Mixer by IL Moda & Royal Cigar Lounge
7-10 p.m., Royale Cigar Lounge
Join the red carpet in your most formal attire for a free Miami-inspired, Tropicana evening. Meet and greet with local and national celebrities, including the special guest performer Victoria “La Mala,” who Billboard named an annual Latin Artists to Watch. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, too.
Oct. 19 | 10th Annual Finale Runway Show
6-9 p.m., National Veterans Memorial and Museum
Witness beautiful and unique designs by leading designers: Darsy Amaya and Heidy Amaya-Pena, Ferret Campos, Joan Madison, Tracy Powell, Gerardo Encinas, and Juan Jose Saenz Ferreyros, along with headline designer Christian Cowan. Experience an opening act by Opera Columbus, VIP seating and more.
