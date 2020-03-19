Experience museums and more during quarantine

× Expand Photo courtesy of www.metmuseum.org

While museums and businesses across the United States are being ordered to close their doors for the time being to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, museums and galleries across the world are offering free virtual tours.

Online art exhibitions and virtual museum tours are attempting to help fill the void and allow you to enjoy their spaces from the comfort of your own home. Whether you are looking to see what the animals are up to at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, enjoy the opera via a live stream at the Met Opera or take in a 360-degree view of the Museum of Natural History… There are endless possibilities to help fuel your interests in this time of social distancing.

CityScene Top Recommendations

Google Arts and Culture

With more than 500 museums and galleries at your disposal worldwide, Google Arts and Culture has continued helping increase the publics’ access to the arts. With Google Arts and Culture, visitors can peruse exhibits across the globe. The digital resource has countless views of some of the most highly regarded museums in the world from Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum to New York City’s Museum of Modern Art. Google will also supply their own content with various artist talks about certain pieces in museums.

Take a Ride (for the thrill-seekers)

YouTube offers plenty of recordings of rollercoasters across the nation. Whether it is the Frozen Ever After Ride at Walt Disney World or the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point, you can still experience these thrilling POV rides from the comfort of your own couch.

While the humans are away, the animals play

Many zoos already offer live video streams of their animal exhibits throughout the day. While visitors are not permitted at zoos, the streams are still live and you can get a glimpse into what all of your furry friends are up to throughout the day.

We've been hanging out with the koala bears in San Diego this morning!

Other notable online experiences