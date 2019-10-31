Enjoy an amazides-ing night

Music can set a mood, ignite a celebration or spark a friendship – in this case, it’s all about showcasing two musical stars.

The Jazz Arts Group of Columbus presents Amizade: An Evening with Ken Peplowski and Diego Figueiredo, set for Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. This is also the opening concert for JAG’s 2019-2020 Jazz at the Lincoln Theatre series.

Amizade, meaning friendship in Portuguese, will highlight the musical collaboration between Brazilian guitarist Figueiredo and clarinet master Peplowski. The show also correlates perfectly with Figueiredo’s and Peplowki’s first duo recording, Amizade.

Figueiredo is known for his unique style that fuses jazz, classical and bossa nova. The world-renowned musician has been captured on 19 recordings and three DVDs and has performed with artists such as Cyrille Aimee and Los Hermanos. Figueiredo idols American jazz guitarist George Benson and says “He’s one of the greatest guitarists I’ve seen in my whole life.”

Peplowski began his musical journey while still in elementary school. The Cleveland-born artist had his big break while on a world tour with the legendary big band, Tommy Dorsey Orchestra. The clarinetist has performed with Benny Goodman, Peggy Lee, Madonna, Rosemary Clooney, Woody Allen and much more.

Tickets are on sale now at $20 per person or $10 for students. A limited number of tickets are available for this one-night-only-show, so you better hurry before the theater fills up. Click here for tickets.

This is also the perfect opportunity to sign up for the Jazz at the Lincoln Theatre ticket package – buy all four shows for the price of three! Upcoming performances include Swingin’ in the New Year with Byron Stripling on Dec. 28, Ariel Pocock Quartet on Feb. 14, and Melissa Aldana Quartet on April 3. For more information about the ticket package, click here.

Lydia Freudenberg is an associate editor. Feedback welcome in the comments.