Emmy Award-winner set for JazZoo Concert Series

If you have a love for music and are looking for an exciting reason to visit the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the JazZoo Concert Series is continuing this Friday, July 26.

Columbus’ own Dave Powers will be entertaining audience members with his renowned piano skills. In addition, musical friends of Powers will be joining him on stage for a wonderful night of music and fun for the whole family.

Dave Powers is a two-time Emmy Award-winner. He has been an essential part of the Columbus music scene for more than 34 years as a pianist, keyboardist, vocalist, entertainer and educator. His performances have not only taken place throughout Ohio, but also on a global scale. As an adjunct faculty member of The Ohio State University School of Music and a frequent guest on The Public Television Show, Powers is a contribution to the community, and clearly to the world.

Gates open for all JazZoo concerts starting at 6:30 p.m. with pre-show entertainment beginning at 6:45 p.m. The Columbus Jazz Orchestra takes the stage for the main concert at 8 p.m. Before experiencing the jazz animals, check out the wild animals because the purchase of your concert ticket includes free zoo admission for the entire day!

Single tickets are priced at $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Single and series tables (seat eight) are also available by calling the Columbus Zoo at 614-724-3485, or online at www.columbuszoo.org.

And mark your calendar! Only two more JazZoo performances will take the stage for 2019.

Aug. 2 | Smooth Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with Nelson Rangell

| Smooth Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with Nelson Rangell Aug. 9 | Soul Jam: From James Brown to Same Cooke with Michael “Big Mike” Lynche

Noah Garber is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.