Embrace the chilly weather and get free chili!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Healthy New Albany Chilly Chili Mile

Embrace the cold this weekend and join 300 participants at 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 for the third annual Chilly Chili Mile. The race will take place at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany and there should be plenty of parking.

For the first time, the Chilly Chili Mile has added a running division to coincide with the walking division. Participants can sign up for either division for this one-mile event. This event and the New Albany Walking Classic was created and overseen by the non-profit organization Healthy New Albany, Inc.

Immediately after you finish the race, chili will be served inside the Heit Center. The chili is provided by The Gourmet Farm Girl and Kroger will provide the cornbread. So, the faster you walk or run, the sooner you will get to warm-up with a nice bowl of chili and cornbread.

If participants are interested in where they rank in the race, the results will be posted on the website shortly after the race.

Photos courtesy of Healthy New Albany Chilly Chili Mile 2019 scarf

Ticket Information

According to the Chilly Chili Mile, space is limited to the first 300 who register. “We anticipate a very early sell out so please register immediately!”

Tickets cost $35 and all participants will receive a high quality knit scarf with a unique design on each side.

Race Packets will need picked up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Heit Center.

There is no packet-pick-up on race day.

About Healthy New Albany

As stated on the Healthy New Albany website, “This unique one-mile walk or run event for health and/or competition will benefit the many programs and services that Healthy New Albany provides to individuals and families throughout central Ohio and beyond. Healthy New Albany is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to keeping families and communities healthy and is one of the most innovative and comprehensive health initiatives in the country!”

One hundred percent of your entry fee is donated to support many health initiatives, such as, providing free skin cancer screenings, collecting and donating healthful foods to the New Albany Food Pantry, promoting fitness for kids through special events and research and more. A full list can be found at the Chilly Chili Mile website.

The Chilly Chili Mile is partnered with The Orthopedic Foundation, Healthy New Albany, FLEET FEET FRONTRUNNER, The Gourmet Farm Girl, Kroger, Exercise is Medicine and MMA Insurance.

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.