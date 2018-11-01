Elton John bids farewell to Columbus Nov. 2

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Schottenstein Center

Elton John’s Biggest Billboard Hits Candle in the Wind

That’s What Friends Are For

Philadelphia Freedom

Crocodile Rock

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Bennie and the Jets

Island Girl

Little Jeannie

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds

This weekend, Columbus is becoming a stop along the Yellow Brick Road.

Sir Elton John is coming to the Schottenstein Center on Nov. 2 for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Farewell Yellow Brick Road is John’s last tour ever, and it marks the end of time on the road. John is not going without a bang, however. His last tour covers over 300 locations in five continents, and lasts three years.

Elton John is one of the most recognizable names in music today. He has won multiple Grammys, earned 38 gold albums and 31 platinum or multi-platinum albums, and sold over 300 million records globally. He has influenced the world of music for many decades.

John announced his last tour with his usual flair. The announcement was made in New York and simultaneously broadcasted in venues in London and Los Angeles using brand-new broadcasting and motion capture technology. The tour itself also uses technology in new ways.

John is the first artist to partner with PEEX, which is a new technology meant to make live music sound better. Small wearable devices called rX will be handed out at Elton John’s performances. The audience will put in these rX headphones and listen to the music that way. PEEX has also released an app with the rX headphones that functions as a sort of mixing desk. The audience can use the app to boost the bass, make the guitars louder, increase vocals and more. The experience is meant to make the concert even better.

Learn more about Elton John and his decades-long musical career at www.eltonjohn.com.

Tickets are available at the Schottenstein ticket office and on www.ticketmaster.com.

Emily Chen is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.