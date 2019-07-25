Electric Light Orchestra set to light up Nationwide

× Expand Rolling Stone 5735283ba Photo by Richard Isaac/REX/Shutterstock (5735283ba) Jeff Lynne - Jeff Lynne's ELO - Electric Light Orchestra - performing on the Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, UK - 26 Jun 2016 Day 5, Sunday

When music that cannot be labeled into a specific genre, that is when the audience is in for an experience unlike any other.

Get ready to experience a musically diverse show when Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra lights up Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

We know, this event isn’t on the weekend at all – but it’s a pretty big deal! Now you’ll have the whole weekend to get pumped and purchase tickets before they’re gone.

Popular for being one of the most exemplary entities in music history. Jeff Lynne’s ELO has occupied the radar of the music industry for decades. With sold-out tours in Europe, a chart-topping album and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jeff Lynne is the cream of the crop when it comes to live performances. Now is your opportunity to partake in the experience.

Lynne not only gained fame with ELO, but also gained the focus of the world by being a part of the highly successful and Grammy award-winning Traveling Wilburys, the English-American supergroup that consisted of Lynne, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty. This makes Lynne a historic performer, and his accomplishments and contributions to the music industry without a doubt are legendary.

After returning from their first North American tour since 1981, Jeff Lynne’s ELO has appeared throughout the country since late last month. Their second to last performance happens to be Columbus, so consider this to be the pre-finale. This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Tickets are still on sale at the Big Lots Box Office at Nationwide Arena, ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000. For details, visit nationwidearena.com, or call 614-246-2000.

Noah Garber is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.