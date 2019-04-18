Eggs, Paws & Claws at the Columbus Zoo

× Expand Photo from Visit Dublin Ohio, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

From finding Easter eggs to hanging out with wild animals, you won’t want to miss this pre-Easter event perfect for all adventure seekers and animal lovers.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium presents Eggs, Paws & Claws on April 19 and 20 to celebrate the start of spring and, of course, Easter. This two-day event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and will include numerous egg-citing attractions.

But First, Ticket Information

Zoo members and daily ticket holders are welcome to partake in any or all Eggs, Paw & Claws events. Ticket options range in pricing and what’s included. You can tickets at www.columbuszoo.org/home/visit/plan-your-visit/Admission or by calling 614-645-3400.

Eggs, Paws & Claws Events

Meet and Greet and the Easter Bunny

Perfect for children, the Zoo will feature the following furry, fluffy and feathered friends at the Character Meet and Greet in the Conservation Courtyard.

Bugs Bunny

Daffy Duck

Red from Angry Birds

Chuck from Angry Birds

Miff

Peter Cottontail

Energizer Bunny

Bunnicula

As for the bunny of the hour, meet the Easter Bunny near Conservation Lake. And while it is free to take a picture with the Easter Bunny, you can purchase a photo package for $19.99. This package includes one 5x7, one 3.5x5 and two wallets.

Books and Bunnies

Daily at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the Columbus Metropolitan Library presents Books and Bunnies. Come by and hear some “bunny tails” with Storytime at the Conservation Courtyard Lake Overlook.

Surfin’ Safari Show Training Sessions

Daily at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., watch the animal ambassadors as they train their keepers for the upcoming season.

Aqua-Bunny

Watch as Peter Cottontail (or at least the Zoo’s version of this famous hare) dives into 100,000 gallons of water at the Discovery Reef and feeds the fish some egg-tastic treats!

Egg Hunt for Our Animals

At scheduled times, witness the Zoo’s animals hunt for Easter eggs around their habitat – whether they’re interacting, squashing, eating or just staring at the colored eggs. Featured animals including black bears, reindeer, gorillas, lions, reptiles, red pandas and more.

For a complete list of when each Egg Hunt for Our Animals begins, click here.

Eggbert’s Rolling Shell-a-bration

Join the Zoo’s event ambassadors, Eggbert, Shelly, Yoko, and Oh No! as they roll through the Zoo with a musical celebration on wheels. Daily at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Egg-Splore-N-Find

Last but not least, the Zoo is putting together a great egg-hunting extravaganza for the whole family. Find the hidden eggs in each section of the Zoo and collect a sticker for each egg you discover. At the end, drop off your map at the Conservation Courtyard for a chance to win some prizes.

Marissa Smithinsky is a contributing writer.