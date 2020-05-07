Easton provides meals during Nurse’s Week

It’s probably safe to say that one of the toughest jobs right now is working in health care. Long hours, facing the unknown and helping those with COVID-19 is a stressful task. Thankfully, communities across the nation are stepping up to show appreciation for health care workers, including Easton Town Center.

Easton Feeding the Frontline began on April 11 and will run through May 8. The effort involves Easton restaurants delivering more than 3,900 meals to hospital staff, police officers and firefighters.

Since it’s Nurse’s Week, Easton is taking the time to especially thank hospital workers.

Easton security vehicles and the Easton Trolley have been filled with individually packaged meals and delivered throughout the weeks to the staff of OSU Wexner Medical Center (ICU, Main & Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital), Ohio State East Hospital, OSU - The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, The OSU Biomedical Research Tower and Mount Carmel St. Ann’s.

Easton restaurants that provided the packaged meals include Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, Northstar Café, Brio Tuscan Grille, The Cheesecake Factory and J. Alexander’s.

“Easton Town Center is grateful for these frontline heath care and public safety workers who continue to care and sacrifice for the people of our city throughout this pandemic,” Jennifer Peterson, chief executive of Easton, says in a statement. “We hope that by providing meals to these workers we can take away one worry during the day by knowing they’ll have a good, healthy meal at their workplace. We also appreciate our tenants who have supported this effort and those who have remained open to provide carry-out and delivery to serve our community.”