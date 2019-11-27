Don't be a Scrooge

× Expand Nebraska Theatre Caravan

From spine-chilling ghosts to renditions of traditional carols, it would be such a shame to miss Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol this weekend at the Ohio Theatre. The annual tradition put on by the Nebraska Theatre Caravan hits the stage Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

A Christmas Carol tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a crotchety, old man who is nothing but business, even on Christmas. With the help of the ghost of his former partner, Christmas past, present and future, Scrooge is able to discover the real magic of Christmas. Being given one of the rarest gifts, the chance change and find his heart, the story of Ebenezer Scrooge is one we all can enjoy.

Classic characters such as Tiny Tim and Cratchit come to life through the performance of a spirited cast. Over two dozen traditional Christmas melodies such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Wassail, Wassail,” “Good Christian Men Rejoice,” “Away in a Manger,” and “Greensleeves" are featured in the production.

CAPA featured organist, Clark Wilson, is set to be at the keys performing seasonal favorites and holiday hits on Ohio’s beloved “Mighty Morton” theatre organ prior to each performance and during intermission.

The Nebraska Theatre Caravan returns over Thanksgiving weekend as it celebrates the 40th anniversary of the tradition in Columbus. The Nebraska Theatre Caravan is one of two touring companies that perform this Christmas classic as part of the professional touring wing of the Omaha Community Playhouse, a unique partnership of a professional company and the nation’s largest community theatre.

Tickets for any of the five performances start at $25 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center or online at www.capa.com.

