Dance into the New Year

What better way to enter the New Year than dancing into it? Shadowbox Live hosts New Year's Eve once again for an amazing way to ring in the holiday.

Everything you want and more, reservations for this event offers the total package. A full appetizer, dinner and dessert banquet is offered to every guest along with party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Guests are also able to take advantage of the cash bar throughout the night.

With dinner and drinks covered, you can truly enjoy your night with a 2+ hour concert and dance party with house band, BillWho.

Tickets are still available but are going fast. For more information, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.

Other upcoming shows and events at Shadowbox

Holiday Hoopla: Final performance Dec. 28

The "grandaddy of all holiday shows," this performance combines seasonal musical favorites with Shadowbox Live's unique brand of comedy. Holiday Hoopla has become a Columbus holiday tradition, entertaining audiences for nearly a quarter of a century.

Wild Nights: Jan. 3 - Mar. 14

Shadowbox brings its best sketch comedy and rock'n'roll from the 2019 season to the stage once again with Wild Nights.

Legends from Liverpool: Jan. 30 - Mar. 29

Telling the story of four men who changed music forever, Shadowbox's performance of Legends from Liverpool shares the personal journeys of Paul, John, George and Ringo and how they intersected to create one of the most powerful musical groups of all time.

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback is welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.