Dan + Shay Arena Tour comes to Columbus

Fresh off the heels of their sold-out 2019 tour, Dan + Shay Tour and Best Country Duo Group Performance at the Grammy’s this year, Dan + Shay are setting off on a victory lap of sorts with the Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour, stopping at some of the nation’s best and biggest arenas.

This Sunday at 7 p.m., Dan + Shay are playing at Nationwide Arena, featuring openers The Band CAMINO and Ingrid Andress.

The Nashville duo has worked their way through the ranks of country-pop music stardom: writing, singing and performing with stars like Justin Bieber, Florida Georgia Line, Shawn Mendes and more.

Since 2014, they have been nominated and won numerous awards from the Grammy’s, Billboard Music Awards and Teen Choice Awards, and have been featured on the hit show Nashville. Last but not least, they gave a private serenade to season 12’s Bachelorette JoJo for a romantic one-on-one date.

From love songs to more love songs, Dan + Shay will be playing all their country hits. If you haven’t already fallen for them, their smooth vocals will make you melt the same way they describe in their Grammy Award-winning song, Speechless.

Tickets are still available online starting at $39.50 and can be purchased here.

This will be the duo’s first-ever headlining arena tour, as they visit more than 35 cities across the nation.

Can’t make it to the concert or need to refresh yourself on their biggest hits? Add these 5 songs to a romantic playlist perfect for you and your significant other.