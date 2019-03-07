Help music youth programs by attending this concert

× Expand Photo by Randall Schieber CSO Concert for Kids, Let's Go to Outer Space, Ohio Theatre, Columbus Ohio

Come out and support local youth at a one-night-only show featuring splendid works from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, Copland, Mozart, Joan Tower and more! On Saturday, March 9th at 7:30 p.m., the Columbus Symphony Orchestra will present The Columbus Symphony Cares About Kids Concert at The Ohio Theatre.

The evening will feature CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and Assistant Conductor Andrés Lopera as they lead the orchestra in a night of music and fun benefiting CSO youth programs.

The full program also features a special performance by CSO Concertmaster Joanna Frankel in the evening’s rendition of Jule Massenet’s Méditation from his opera Thaïs. The Columbus Symphony Youth will play alongside the orchestra in Emmanuel Chabrier’s España and the evening will conclude with Milanov conducting Maurice Ravel’s hypnotic Boléro.

Before and After Performances

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., CSO invites all attendees for a red carpet open and silent auction.

Immediately following the performance, all audience members are welcome to indulge in a champagne reception celebrating CSO and its initiative.

Proceeds from this concert will directly benefit Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s education programs including

Mindful Music Moments

Backstage with the Symphony

In-school concerts/small ensemble

Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestras

Young Musicians Competition

Side by Side with the CSO master classes

Young Musicians’ Showcase

Concerts for Kids

Popcorn Pops and much more!

To learn more about the educational programs by CSO, visit ww.columbussymphony.com/education.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center, online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000. You can also purchase tickets the day of the show at the CAPA Ticket Center; open two hours before each performance.

To learn more about The Columbus Symphony Cares About Kids Concert and CSO in general, click here.

