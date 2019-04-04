× Expand Randall Schieber

Put on your black-tie attire and travel back in time with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

Phil Channing Dominic Cheli

Set for April 5 and 6 at the Ohio Theatre, CSO presents The Trumpet Shall Sound, a performance of three 20th century works with beautifully intense sound, originality and breathtaking range. The night will be led by celebrated conductor Rossen Milanov, and introduce pianist Dominic Cheli and trumpeter George Goad.

The full program will include pieces from Janáček’s Sinfonietta, Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 1, and Stravinsky’s The Fairy’s Kiss: Divertimento. Goad will perform a solo alongside Cheli in a combination of musical sounds from the piano, trumpet and string orchestra.

Before and After Show Events

Ticket holders are invited to join Dr. Arved Ashby – professor and head of musicology at The Ohio State University – before the full program as he presents his 30-minute lecture, What’s the Difference Between Homage, Quotation, and Satire?

After the concert, patrons are welcome to join the CSO string players at the Sheraton Bar for drinks and networking.

× Expand Andi Ripley George Goad

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase online or at the door, at the CAPA Ticket Center, or by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000. The CAPA Ticket Center opens two hours before each performance.

About the Conductor

Rossen Milanov is recognized around the world for his talent of conducting orchestras. Currently the music director of CSO, Milanov is also part of the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and the Orquesta Sinfónica del Principado de Asturias in Spain. Milanov has also been awarded several prizes for his work. One of the most prestigious is his award from The Columbus Foundation, which he received for presenting Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony at the annual CSO Picnic with the Pops summer series.

Marissa Smithinsky is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.