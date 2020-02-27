The French folktale Bluebeard Castle features a nobleman leading his new wife through their estate, and it’s quite haunting and surreal. But what happens when opera music and beautiful glass art is added to this famous story?

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Béla Bartók’s opera portrayal of the folktale with the glass art of Dave Chihuly in The Chihuly Festival: Bluebeard’s Castle. Apart from the stunning art, enjoy captivating tunes thanks to music director Rossen Milanov and guest vocalists Nancy Maultsby and Mark Schnaible.

The program also includes a performance of Richard Strauss’ Death and Transfiguration, a 19th-century symphonic poem depicting the death of an artist as he reflects on various aspects of his life from the innocence of childhood through a final heavenly transfiguration.

WOSU Classical 101’s Christopher Purdy will lead a pre-concert discussion at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center, online or by phone at 614-469-0939. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

CSO presents the Chihuly Festival: Bluebeard’s Castle at the Ohio Theatre, Feb. 28-29.

About the Artists

Dale Chihuly is known for revolutionizing the studio glass movement and elevating perceptions of glass art. Chihuly utilizes various mediums to achieve his creative vision, such as glass, charcoal, paint and ice. His work is featured in more than 200 museum collections worldwide.

Nancy Maultsby has performed in opera companies and orchestras throughout the world. Her vocal talent enables her to pursue a wide repertoire, from the Baroque to the 20th century. She often performs the heroines of 19th-century French, Italian and German opera.

Mark Schnaible has performed more than 75 leading roles with opera companies and orchestras throughout the world. He has served on multiple college and university faculties and in various summer programs.

Béla Bartók was a celebrated 20th-century composer. Through his collection and analysis of folk music, he helped found the later field of ethnomusicology. Bluebeard’s Castle is Bartók’s one-act, expressionist opera.

