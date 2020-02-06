CSO lights up the stage to help educational programs

Many of us fell in love with music when we were kids. There’s one simple way you can continue the cycle of love for music to thousands of children this weekend.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will present The Columbus Symphony Cares about Kids this Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Showing at the Ohio Theater for one day only, this concert’s sole purpose is to help fund its children’s music programs.

Ticket-buyers can rest assure that all funds from their purchases will go straight to CSO education programs. These distinguished programs are specifically designed for children in grades K-12 and are made to get them involved with the creation of music.

In 2018-19, these programs reached more than 23,000 individuals, carefully kindling a love for the art of music. Such programs include the Young People’s Concerts, Side by Side with the CSO, Backstage with the Symphony, the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestras and many more.

The concert will begin with a side-by-side performance of Franz Liszt’s Les Préludes with the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestra. Directly following this song will be a masterful performance of Mozart’s Piano Concert No.21: I Allegro maestoso featuring 16-year-old virtuoso Gavin George.

The final performances will start with Manuel de Falla’s The Three-Cornered Hat, and will be followed by Aaron Copland’s Three Latin American Sketches. The concert will end with Arturo Marquez’s Danzo No. 2. Attendees will leave the concert both satisfied with the experience and fulfilled by their charitable actions.

Ticket sales start at just $10. They can be bought online, in person at the CAPA Ticket Center or by phone at (614) 469-0939. For more information about tickets, the concert and CSO education programs, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

Brendan Martin is a contributing writer.