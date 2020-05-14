CSO 2020-21 season tickets and more this weekend

1. Conversations from the Center: A new series presented by Gateway Film Center

Every Tuesday and Friday throughout May | 6 p.m. | Click here to register for this free event

Virtually visit the Gateway Film Center for discussions centered around film. This Friday, join two local filmmakers, Tyrone Russell and Vernell Bristow, as they discuss micro-budget independent films. Other conversations throughout the month will feature topics such as Daniel Craig era Bond films, the films of Spielberg, and more.

To join the conversations, register with an email using the ticketing link above. On the day of the event, a password will be sent to access the live stream conversation.

This program is made available for free with a suggested donation for non-members. Click here for a complete list of conversations.

Randall Schieber

2. Columbus Symphony subscriptions on sale for the 2020-21 Masterworks season

Subscriptions to concert packages started May 13 | Click here to purchase tickets

Subscribers to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra can now purchase tickets to the 12 Masterworks programs in the 2020-21 season, and a special event performance of American superstar soprano, Renée Fleming. CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov has promised a new season full of curated experiences, passionate music-making and amazing guest artists that will celebrate this year’s focus on the expressive power of the human voice.

Carmina Burana will open the season on Oct. 2 with a new multi-media version, featuring projections by visual artist, Katy Tucker. The Russian Winter Festival returns with an evening devoted to the music of Tchaikovsky with Serbian cellist Maja Bogdanoic making her CSO debut. Pianist Inon Barnatan will return for a program of Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich. The Shostakovich Symphony, written after the death of Stalin, is a remembrance of the years of terror and a declaration of the triumph on the human spirit.

CSO and Chorus will again perform a holiday favorite, Handel’s Messiah in its entirety.

Violinist Augustin Hadelich will perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with an opening by the winning work of the Columbus Symphony’s new Women Composer’s Competition. The season will end with An Evening of Opera featuring the second acts of Verdi’s La Traviata and Puccini’s Tosca with an international cast of guest vocalists, the Columbus Symphony Chorus and full orchestra.

Complete Schedule

Camina Burana | Oct. 2-3

Mussorgsky – Pictures at an Exhibition | Oct. 9-10

Impressionism – Music in Color: Debussy and Brahms | Oct. 23-24

Joanna's Violin | Nov. 13-14

Handel: Messiah | Nov. 20-22

Russian Winter Festival I – All Tchaikovsky | Jan. 15-16

Russian Winter Festival II – Rachmaninoff 3 and Shostakovich 10 | Jan. 29-30

Rhapsody in Blue and Beethoven 5 | Feb. 19-Feb. 21

Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto | March 12-13

Haydn – The Creation | March 19-20

A Night in Vienna – Strauss and Ravel | April 16-17

An Eveninng of Opera – Verdi and Puccini | April 23-25

Renée Fleming | May 22

For more information, visit columbussymphony.com.

Lydia Miller 2019 Showcase Performance

3. CAPA Marquee Awards Online 2020 Senior Celebration

Monday, May 18 | 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate high school musical theatre education and musical theatre seniors with the CAPA Marquee Awards. While the awards were forced to cancel due to COVID-19, the awards powered by the AEP Foundation will host a 2020 Senior Celebration on its Facebook page and website. The event will highlight seniors in a variety of categories including performance, design, student orchestra, technical theatre and more.

4. Local organizations with ongoing virtual events

Jazz Arts Group presents Off Stage: Tonight at 6:30 p.m., this Facebook Live event will discuss the fond memories of Hank Marr, a Columbus native known for jazzy Hammond B-3 organ skills.

CATCO is Virtual: This local theatre troupe offers various live events throughout the week that include storytimes, topics of playwriting and more.

COSI Connects: Science seems more important than ever before. New activities and videos are added daily for multiple age groups and touch on topics of physics, engineering, physical health and more.

The Arts Castle: Get in touch with your artistic side with the Arts Castel Studio, lessons on fun crafts that are doable with household objects and supplies.

5. May 15 is the LAST DAY to vote for Best of the 'Bus 2020!

Support the arts and let your voice be heard. CityScene's annual reader's poll is closing on May 15. Vote in categories like Best New Restaurant, Best Spa and so much more.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE!