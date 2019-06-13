Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival keeps bringing the funk

The Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival, Gahanna’s largest annual signature event and one of the state’s biggest blues and jazz festivals, celebrates its 21st anniversary on June 14-16 at Creekside Gahanna featuring the region’s finest acts, along with activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Held the third weekend of June each year, the festival is set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Creekside Park in the heart of the city’s downtown. The three-day cultural celebration, presented by Visit Gahanna, is a unique experience unlike any other. The musical schedule boasts 50-plus regional, national and international artists on five stages. With a combined 90 hours of music, the options are endless for festival fans.

“We are looking forward to bringing several new headliners to this year’s entertainment line-up,” says Laurie Jadwin, executive director of Visit Gahanna. “Our 2019 schedule includes Joe Louis Walker – a four-time Blues Music Award winner; Vanessa Collier – 2019 Blues Music Award nominee for Best Contemporary Female Blues Artist and Instrumentalist of the Year; trombonist Sarah Morrow – discovered by Ray Charles and the first female instrumentalist to become a member of his orchestra; and John Nemeth­ – popular blues musician and modern soul singer.

Because music and libations go so well together, the festival will host evening tastings with Watershed Distillery (Friday) and Noble Cut Distillery and Simple Times Mixers (Saturday). Gahanna’s Creekside District restaurants and numerous food vendors throughout the festival offer a variety of options for lunch and dinner.

The Buskers Bayou Stage will host several comedians during Comedy Hour on Friday from 7-8 p.m., followed by a performance by magician Michael Kent from 8-9 p.m. The Giant Eagle Family Fun Zone offers a family-friendly area featuring hands-on crafts, games and activities. Additionally, an artisan market, amusement rides and other activities will be held throughout the festival.

VIP packages are available and include a reserved stage-side seat, a bird’s eye view of a main stage, swag bags and more. General admission tickets are $10 on Friday and Saturday, $7 on Sunday. Kids 4-11 are $7. Free admission for military (plus one guest), and children under age 4. Free admission on Sunday between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for each person who donates a travel-size toiletry item to benefit Gahanna Neighborhood Bridges. Ride-all-day wristbands are available each day for the amusement area.

Festival hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday, June 14; 11 a.m-11 p.m. Saturday, June 15; and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Tickets and a full schedule are available at creeksidebluesandjazz.com.

For more info, contact Mary Szymkowiak, Visit Gahanna communications manager, mszymko@visitgahanna or maryszymko@gmail.com or (614)418-9114.