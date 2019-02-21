COSI unveils new mythical exhibit!

× Expand Photos courtesy of COSI

Dragons, unicorns and mermaids, OH MY! Head to COSI and get engulfed in the mythical world as the Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids special exhibit opens on Feb. 23.

Denis Finnin

The American Museum of Natural History Special Exhibition Gallery shines a light on both the real and imagined side of history’s most legendary creatures.

Ticket Information

If you would like to purchase tickets and receive unlimited access to COSI’s Planetarium, National Geographic Giant Screen Theater and Motion Simulator check out the Do-It-All tickets – $12 for members, and $35 or $40 for general public.

If you would like to purchase a ticket that just includes all classic COSI Exhibition areas, live science shows, hallway carts and the Highwire Unicycle, check out the general admission tickets. Tickets prices vary.

About the Exhibit

Denis Finnin

Creatures of the Deep includes the kraken, sea monsters, mermaids and other beings that live in the depths of the open ocean. These are some of the water’s essential mysteries. The most popular mythical sea creature is possibly the half-woman, half-fish known as the mermaid. COSI says, “Mermaids were likely sea mammals such as whales or manatees mistakenly interpreted by sailors.”

Denis Finnin

Creatures of the Sky includes mythological creatures such as the Asian phoenix — a mythical bird that appears at times of peace or to announce the birth of a virtuous emperor. If you are a fan of Greek mythology check out the Pegasus — the famed winged horse.

Denis Finnin

Creatures of the Earth includes creatures that look like ordinary animals just with different body parts, such as Griffins, Unicorns, the famous Big Foot or if you prefer, the Yeti. COSI says “The stories and mythical creatures of the land were often interpretations of fossils.”

Denis Finnin

Creatures of Power is all about dragons. COSI says, “These reptilian beasts with fabulous powers claim a mythic presence on at least three continents. In European stories, dragons are powerful, wicked and dangerous. In Asia, they have sweeping powers, including breathing clouds, moving the season, and controlling the waters of rivers, lakes and seas.”

Additional Information

The COSI website says, “Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids is organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York (amnh.org), in collaboration with the Australian National Maritime Museum, Sydney; Canadian Museum of History, Gatineau-Quebec; Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Atlanta; and the Field Museum, Chicago.”

To learn more about COSI and what it has to offer, visit its website at www.cosi.org.

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.