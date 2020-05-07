COSI Science Festival 2020 goes virtual

If anything, the COVID-19 pandemic has proven that science is everywhere, it’s impactful and it’s for everyone.

The COSI Science Festival was slated for May 6-9. Even though the physical event is postponed to 2021, COSI is still celebrating the wonders of science all weekend long. From chemistry and blacksmithing to trivia and grossology, there is still time to experience these virtual events.

NASA Events

NASA presents What Do We Do About Ice on Aircraft

Friday, May 8 | 10-11 a.m.

COSI Science Festival Facebook Page

Did you know that having ice on aircraft creates a problem? Witness this amazing demonstration on cross-polarized light and participate at home with common household objects.

Splitting Ink with NASA

Friday, May 8 | 11:30 a.m.-noon

COSI Science Festival Facebook Page

Learn about current NASA satellites exploring space and participate in a hands-on chromatography activity, which acts similar to the job of NASA’s spacecraft spectrometers.

Extreme Materials

Friday, May 8 | 1-2 p.m.

COSI Science Festival Facebook Page

NASA Glenn Research Center Material Science Engineer Dr. Jamesa L. Stokes will talk about her work, how she became a scientist and how you can become one too.

From Satellites to Your Backyard: Measuring Precipitation on the Ground from Space

Friday, May 8 | 3-3:30 p.m.

COSI Science Festival Facebook Page

Learn about the NASA satellites that are able to observe rain and snow from all over the world.

Visualization at NASA

Saturday, May 9 | noon-12:30 p.m.

COSI Science Festival Facebook Page

See how and why NASA uses tools like augmented and virtual reality.

X-57: NASA’s First All-Electric Airplane

Saturday, May 9 | 1-1:45 p.m.

COSI Science Festival Facebook Page

Learn about his amazing aircraft, its mission and the technology used to make it fly.

Arts + Science

Blacksmithing Science

Friday, May 8 | 3:30-4:30 p.m.

COSI Science Festival Facebook Page

Presented by Macabee Metals, watch a live demonstration that involves metal, hammers and a forge to make hot chili peppers.

Play with Fire

Friday, May 8 | 4:30-5 p.m.

COSI Science Festival Facebook Page

Presented by Glass Axis, watch a live demonstration that involved molten glass and flameworking.

Other Fun Events

Ohio Shipwrecks: What’s in Your Backyard?

Friday, May 8 | 11 a.m.-noon

Click here to join the Zoom event

Presented by Ohio History Connection, learn how shipwrecks in Ohio are a thing and how archaeologists and citizen scientists investigate them.

Examine Pollen in a Scanning Electron Microscope – From Your House!

Friday, May 8 | noon-1 p.m.

Click here to join the Zoom event

Presented by SCOPE Program of the University of Toledo, examine up to 10 different types of pollen using a high-tech microscope that you can control with a virtual remote.

You Can Too Lab!

Friday, May 8 | 2-2:30 p.m.

COSI Connects, click here to participate

Perfect for little scientists eager to build, play and learn about science by using common household items.

Excess Trivia Science Trivia Night

Friday, May 8 | 7-9 p.m.

Click here to join

Test your knowledge virtually with friends and family.

Be a Polymer Scientist

Saturday, May 9 | 11 a.m.-noon

Click here to join the Zoom event

Presented by the Pickaway County Library, learn how a local polymer scientist and a quality engineer got their start in STEM, discover the world of polymer chemistry, engage in a scavenger hunt and more.

Identifying Minerals and Gemstones

Friday, May 9 | 1-2 p.m.

Click here to join the Facebook Live and Zoom event

Learn how to identify gemstones and minerals after watching this demonstration by the Orton Geological Museum, The Ohio State University.

Otterbein University presents Grossology: The Science of Icky, Sticky, Disgusting Things

Saturday, May 9 | 3:30-3:45 p.m.

COSI Connects, click here to participate

Watch these fun videos and participate at home.

For more information on all events, visit www.cosiscifest.org/events-2020.