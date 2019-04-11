COSI Blast | Open bar, live music, prizes and more!

× Expand Robb McCormick Photography

It’s a party in the U.S.A! No really, it is, but this time it’s at COSI.

COSI is hosting its annual COSI Blast from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. There will be more than 20 different restaurants serving hors d’oeuvres and free champagne, and it’s an open bar! Not to mention games, prizes and live music from The Conspiracy Band, which will play hits from past decades. This is a party you won’t want to miss!

Hosted by event chairs, Clark and Katie Wolfe Lloyd, Blast is full of fun and surprises. There will be a blind wine pull, a mystery raffle, a silent auction and the Awesomatic Photo Booth.

During this 21+ event, you can sip on an ice-cold cider while exploring 320,000 square feet of fun and hands-on science without children. Whether it’s delicious small plates from the Cameron Mitchell Premier Events or a quick dessert from Nothing Bundt Cakes; Blast is sure to be a night to remember.

Ticket Information

An annual gala to promote interest in science, specifically for kids, Tickets start at $250 a person and include access to all 20 vendors, an open bar, raffle tickets, silent auction, a photo booth, live music and more. You won’t want to miss this one-night-only event that is not only a great cause but a blast of fun!

Tickets can be purchased online at cosi.org/support-cosi/blast or by phone at 614-629-3228.

Robb McCormick Photography

Culinary Partners and Vendors

Barley's Brewing Company

Barroluco Argentine Comfort Food

Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

Cream & Sugar

Der Dutchman Plain City

Due Amici

Eddie Merlot’s

Legacy Smokehouse

Mega Bites Food

Melt Bar and Grilled

Milestone 229

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Nada

Noodles & Company

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Red Door BBQ

The Roosevelt Coffeehouse

Smoked On High BBQ

South Side Roots Café

Spaghetti Warehouse

White Castle

Marissa Smithinsky is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.