Comedy for Conservation will have you hooting with laughter

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is constantly coming up with new ways to support animal conservation efforts. New this year is the Comedy for Conservation series—the zoo will be hosting a new comedian for a special after-hours event each month.

First in the series and coming to town this weekend is Matteo Lane, who has been featured a number of our favorite nighttime talk shows: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Myers and Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party to name a few.

This event is for adults 21+ as each general admission ticket includes a drink ticket (VIP tickets receive two!) and there will be a cash bar at the show.

Doors open for the VIP reception at 6:30 p.m., and 7:15 for general admission. Lane will be performing on both Feb. 6 and 7. Be sure to arrive early: there will be a visit from the Animal Ambassadors before the show begins and VIP ticket holders will be treated to an extended Animal Ambassador encounter.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has donated over $4 million to conservation efforts across the globe. They directly support a number of conservation efforts including coral conservation in the Caribbean and Pacific Islands, endangered prairie habitat creation in North America and wildlife rescue in Guatemala.

If you can’t make it to the zoo to support conservation this weekend, don’t worry. The Comedy for Conservation series will be hosting Pete Lee next month and are currently looking for a comedian to bring to Columbus in April.

Tickets start at $40 for zoo members and $45 for non-members. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.columbuszoo.org.

