Come celebrate the last days of summer at the Seton Parish Family Festival

This weekend is the Seton Parish Family Festival at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Pickerington. This three-day parish festival guarantees fun for the whole family with music, games and food. And the best part? Admission to the festival is free!

This will be the 37th year that Seton Parish will be putting on the parish family festival, and it just keeps getting better year after year.

This year there will be performances from local bands such as theJACK, considered to be central Ohio’s premier rock-n-roll party band, and The GypsyKyngs Band, who have opened for national acts such as Cracker, Head East and Little River Band.

Also as promised there will be fun for the entire family (that means you too, parents!). For the kiddos there will be plenty of carnival rides and bingo and so much more.

While the kids are off eating way too much sugar and winning prizes with their friends, the adults can enter raffle drawings of more than $10,000, peruse a massive flea market, participate in the silent auction and play a few hands of Texas Hold’em, Blackjack and 5 Card Poker.

And of course, the food options are outstanding as well. While there will be festival classics such as corn on the cob and hot dogs, they will also have dishes such as Polish pierogies, Italian sausage with peppers and onions, Slovenian cabbage roll and many others. There will be something there for those to enjoy whether you are the pickiest eater or an adventurous foodie.

So take a trip down to Pickerington for a fun weekend the entire family won’t ever want to end!

Dates and Times

Friday, Aug. 16: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17: 2-11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18: Noon-5 p.m.

For more information on the Seton Parish Family Festival visit www.setonparishfestival.com

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.