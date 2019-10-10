Columbus says si, per favor to The Italian Festival

What should you be doing on this gorgeous weekend? How about eating your weight in spaghetti and meatballs, and listening to incredible music? Or if you’re feeling lucky, you could enter to win the big jackpot. All this fun is happening at the annual Columbus Italian Festival.

The festival runs Friday, Oct. 11-Sunday, Oct. 13 and invites everyone to celebrate Italian heritage in Italian Village.

In 1980, Fr. Casto Marrapese, who wanted to ensure American-Italians felt pride in their heritage, proposed an annual festival at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The event received an overwhelming outcome with ten thousand people showing up.

Food and cultural events are just a few highlights of this event. The iconic Columbus Italian Parade begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday and marches through Victorian Village, Short North and Italian Village. The parade is led by the High School Marching Band Competition.

Especially for kids, amusement rides, a rock-climbing wall and hilarious clowns are also apart of the fun. Once the kids are entertained, the adults can enjoy the Italian cooking demonstrations –dishes include limoncello, wedding soup and cavatelli pasta.

What’s a festival without music? Headliners include San Giovanni Dancers, The Bella, and Austin Giorgio, a contestant from The Voice who will perform with The Rick Brunetto Big Band. The festival hosts various performances, so all three days present something new and exciting.

Tickets are $5 at the door and children under 12 get free admission with an adult. To buy tickets in advance, call 614-294-8259 or email info@columbusitalianfestival.com. Free parking and shuttle services are available at the Columbus State Community College south lot at Long Street and Cleveland Avenue.

For more information, visit www.columbusitalianfestival.com.

Jess Badinghaus is a contributing writer.