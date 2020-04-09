Columbus Fashion Council helps create PPE

We all know that there’s a shortage of personal protective equipment, but what is being done to solve the problem? The non-profit Columbus Fashion Council is helping out.

Regional and national fashion designers and boutiques along with various companies are joining the CFC initiative to create face masks for central Ohio hospitals and medical facilities.

“Our fashion community has an opportunity to really make an impact during this unprecedented situation with COVID-19 creating mass shortages of PPEs,” Thomas McClure, founder and executive director of CFC, in a press release, says in a press release.

Contributors include

CFC’s corporate partner, IL Moda Brand Development, will secure more than 6,000 masks.

“These are unchartered waters for every individual, family, business etc. and if we can just help a few people stay safe and contain a virus, we will do our part,” Lubna Najjar, CEO of IL Moda Brand Development and current board president of CFC, says in a press release.

Other national businesses include Ptula, LLC; Moby Dick Media; Sidehustle Ink & Apparel; DigiCrush; Minkas Boutique; philanthropist Laith Khalaf.

CFC is calling all fashion designers and anyone with sewing skills to visit www.columbusfashioncouncil.org to join the initiative. Instructions and guidance is provided in conjunction with OhioHealth.

