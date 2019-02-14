CMC presents The Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet

× Expand Photos courtesy of Chamber Music Columbus

Get ready to enjoy a blissful evening when Chamber Music Columbus presents the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet.

Set for Saturday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. in the Southern Theatre, the group will take the stage and perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Three Fantasies, K. 594, K. 616, K. 608; Pavel Haas’s Wind Quintet, op. 10; György Ligeti’s Six Bagatelles; and Carl Nielsen’s Wind Quintet, op. 43.

Arrive at 3 p.m. and witness an exclusive interview of the quintet members led by WOSU Classical 101 Midday Host Jennifer Hambrick. Immediately following, but before the main show, enjoy a performance of the Muczynski Quintet by the Timbre Quintet, composed of OSU students coached by Professor Robert Sorton.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available and start at $15. Are you a student? Then tickets are only $5. Purchase tickets through the CAPA Ticket Office at 615-469-0939 or through Ticketmaster.

Muczynski Quintet

About Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet

The Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet was founded in 1988 — during the Herbert von Karajan era — and was the first permanently established wind quintet in the famous orchestra’s affluent tradition of chamber music.

Up until 2009, the quintet included the four original founding members until Marion Reinhard succeeded bassoonist Henning Trog. The group is led by Musical Directors Claudio Abbado and Sir Simon Rattle.

Chamber Music Columbus says, “The Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet continues to astonish worldwide with their range of expression, their tonal spectrum and their conceptual unity. Indeed, many listeners and critics agree that the ensemble has succeeded in virtually redefining the sound of the classic wind quintet.”

The group has had multiple concert appearances throughout Europe, North and South America, Israel, Australia, and the Far East. They are also popular among the international festivals, such as Berliner Festwochen, the Edinburgh Festival, the London Proms, the Quintette-Biennale Marseille, the Rheingau Festival and the Salzburg Festival.

However, the Berlin Philharmonic is not just a quintet, they are also teachers. They host chamber music workshops and instrumental instruction in many countries.

Click here to learn more about Chamber Music Columbus and this upcoming show.

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.