CMA's new exhibit features Dutch Golden Age artwork

× Expand Photos courtesy of CMA Jacob Gerritsz Cuyp, Bed of Tulips, 1638, Oil on panelCollection of the Dordrecht Museum

Europe in the 17th-century was bustling with innovation, artistic creations and architectural beauty were making a debut. The era also encompassed the Dutch Golden Age, and the Columbus Museum of Art is celebrating this period in a new exhibition.

In partnership with the Dordrechts Museum in the Netherlands, CMA launches their newest exhibit – Life in the Age of Rembrandt: Dutch Masterpieces from the Dordrechts Museum – from Feb. 1-June 16.

The exhibition features paintings from the Dutch Golden Age along with works of the Hague School form the late 19th century. There are 90 works, including 40 masterworks, and many are paired with a print, a coin, Delftware or silver.

Most of the works within Life in the Age of Rembrandt were created during the 17th century or the Baroque period when Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, the famous Dutch painter, was active.

Jacob Gerritsz Cuyp, The Fish Market, 1627, Oil on canvas. Collection of the Dordrecht Museum

More About the Exhibit

According to CMA, “This artwork is the first project stemming from an ongoing collaboration between CMA and the Dordrechts Museum, The Netherlands.” These two museums hope the partnership will celebrate the remarkable treasures of both museums while broadening perspectives and cultivating a global view of the community.

CMA and the Dordrechts Museum will lend each other artwork from their own museums: CMA will lend multiple American and European modern works of art, while the Dordrechts Museum will lend old masterworks.

The Consulate General of the Kingdom of The Netherlands has endorsed this exhibition. Along with support from the Advanced Drainage Systems, Greif, Inc. and the Netherland-America Foundation.

Aelbert Cuyp, Horsemen Resting in a Landscape, Date unknown, Oil on canvas. Collection of the Dordrecht Museum, purchased with support of Vereniging Rembrandt 1978

Hours, Tickets and Parking

The Columbus Museum of Art, the Schokko Café and the CMA store are open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Museum admission is $14 for adults; $8 for seniors, students, and children 6 and older; free for members, and children 5 and younger. Special exhibition admission is $6 and Thursday evening admission is $5. General admission is free for all on Sundays.

CMA charges a flat rate of $5 for parking in the Museum’s East Gay lot. CMA members park for free.

The Dutch Golden Age

The city of Dordrecht was the cradle of the Dutch Golden Age – it is filled with European Old-World traditions, art and history and is the oldest incorporated port city in Holland.

Centuries later, you can still see traces of the Dutch Golden Age in Dordrecht: buildings, mansions, ancient warehouses, canals, churches, city walls, harbors and busy merchant streets.

The 17th-century Dutch art was a mirror of daily life in Holland. The “little masters” specialized in specific subjects such as portraits, landscapes, still life's and genre scenes or depictions of everyday life.

Fun Facts: Dordrechts Museum

The Dordrechts Museum is one of the oldest and most important fine arts museums in Holland.

The Dordrechts Museum was established in 1842 and was a private initiative. After the museum was built, five community art collectors decided to establish a “Museum of Paintings.” They hoped it would bring greater recognition for “the talents of the living masters.”

According to CMA, “The Dordrechts Museum Association was duly inaugurated and soon counted no fewer than 113 members. The city corporation made the upper half of the Butter Exchange on Wijnstraat available as an exhibition space, and so one of the country’s first art museums was born.”

Today, the Dordrechts Museum still carries six centuries worth of Dutch paintings and they showcase a variety of temporary exhibitions each year.