CMA family art party of the YEAR is this weekend!

Spending time with your family is vital. So, what better way to enjoy each other’s company than at an artistic, family-themed benefit? The CMA Comes Alive for Families: In the Golden Age is set for Saturday, March 2 from 5-8 p.m. at the Columbus Museum of Art.

The Museum will come alive with whimsical experiences including the return of a collaborative LEGO construction build, art-making and gallery tours. And what’s a benefit without food and music? A dance party, hosted by the Columbus-based youth arts program TRANSIT ARTS, and a delicious dinner buffet will be available. Wear your favorite party dress or bow tie, fancy and fun attire is highly encouraged.

In the end, this fun-filled evening is still a benefit. The funds raised will support the CMA ‘s effort to keep admission free on Sundays for the central Ohio community.

Can’t make the event but still want to support CMA? Click here for information on how to donate.

Tickets for 2019 CMA Benefit

Tickets start at $40 for children and $100 for adults. Ticket packages are available, which include museum perks and additional events in and beyond CMA, like a professional family photo-shoot, an exclusive birthday party or an artful dining experience.

Why "In the Golden Age"?

× Expand Photos courtesy of CMA Jacob Gerritsz Cuyp, Bed of Tulips, 1638, Oil on panelCollection of the Dordrecht Museum

The In the Golden Age theme coincides with CMA’s current exhibit, Life in the Age of Rembrandt: Dutch Masterpieces from the Dordrecht Museum. The exhibit is on view Feb. 1 to June 16. Check it out while you can, the exhibit is only available in Columbus.

Life in the Age of Rembrandt features 17th-century art from the Dutch Golden Age. The exhibit showcases around 90 works of art including 40 masterworks, many paired with a related object such as a helmet, ice skates, Delft ware, or silver.

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer.