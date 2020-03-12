CJO's Speakeasy Hot Jazz via Facebook Live

A Message from the Jazz Arts Group of Columbus:

JAG has made arrangements with the Snowden Gray Mansion for the CJO to perform its Speakeasy Hot Jazz concert via Facebook live stream on Saturday night, March 14 at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday afternoon, March 15 at 3 p.m. Tickets are not available in compliance with the governor’s executive order.

Tune in Saturday at 8 p.m.: www.facebook.com/jazzartsgroup

Tune in Sunday at 3 p.m.: www.facebook.com/jazzartsgroup

Visit www.facebook.com/jazzartsgroup and follow its page to receive a notification when they go LIVE at 8 p.m. on Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. If you do not have a Facebook account, you are able to use this link to view the stream as the video is live.

Jazz music was an aspect that defined the 1920s, and 100 hundred years later we still celebrate the music for its rhythm, improvisation and catchiness.

But the Columbus Jazz Orchestra isn't just playing hit jazz songs from the era, they're also celebrating the lively, secretive and dance-filled halls of the time: speakeasies. Enjoy an evening of your favorite beats along with performances by renowned musicians Tony Glausi and Ian Finkle in CJO's Speakeasy Hot Jazz.

24-year-old Tony Glausi is an accomplished and award-winning trumpeter, keyboardist, composer and producer. He has composed pieces for various jazz ensembles, pop and hip hop groups, independent films, and television projects. Speakeasy Hot Jazz is the first time he will perform with the CJO.

Ian Finkle is regarded as the “World’s Greatest Xylophone Virtuoso.” He has appeared and written with various singers and stars such as Larry Gatlin, Madeline Kahn and Phillip Glass. The passionate musician has traveled the world performing and various orchestras have played his tunes.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents over twenty concerts each season under the leadership of Byron Stripling, a world-renowned band leader and trumpet virtuoso.

www.jazzartsgroup.org.

Natalie Caswell is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.