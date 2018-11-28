CJO presents its holiday show with Niki Haris

× Expand Niki Haris

Join the Columbus Jazz Orchestra (CJO) at the Southern Theatre as they heat up the yuletide season with their annual Home for the Holidays concerts, this year starring Niki Haris.

The CJO is led by world-renowned band leader and former lead trumpeter for the Count Basie Orchestra, Byron Stripling. The CJO promotes the future of big band jazz by presenting over 20 subscription concerts in Columbus each season. The spunky spirit they provide during their shows leaves the audience wanting more every time.

Niki Haris, vocalist and daughter of the Grammy-nominated American soul-jazz pianist, Gene Harris, is being featured in this season’s Home for the Holidays. Like her father, Niki excels at jazz, the blues and gospel. Because of her talents, she is in high demand for jazz clubs and festivals. However, despite her passion for jazz, Niki first became known in a completely different realm: the international pop music scene.

Niki got her start from appearing by Madonna’s side after many years of singing in amusement parks and California clubs. She performed alongside the mega pop diva during the “Who’s That Girl,” “Blond Ambition” and “The Girlie Show” tours. She has also performed and recorded with other artists such as Whitney Houston, Mike Jagger and nearly 15 additional singers and bands.

Tickets to see Haris apply her appreciable vocal gifts to holiday favorites and jazz standards during the COJ’s Home for the Holidays concerts Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 are on sale now. Wednesday and Thursday’s shows start at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday’s at 8 p.m., and Sunday’s at 3 p.m. Ticket prices start at $18 and go up to $71. Find the tickets on ticketmaster.com, or at the CAPA Ticket Office, located at 39 East State St.

Emma Mathews is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.