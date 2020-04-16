City Barbeque gives meals to health care workers

City Barbeque is joining the ranks of helping health care workers during these tough times.

For every $5 raised, the locally-based fast-casual chain will provide a slow-smoked sandwich and two homemade sides to a health care worker at The Ohio State University. Guests are invited to help support and thank the medical professionals in their communities, as 100 percent of funds raised will be used to feed medical personnel.

“We are grateful to medical professionals nationwide working around the clock to keep us all safe,” Rick Malir, City Barbeque founder and CEO, says in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to show health care workers in our communities how much we appreciate them, and we’re pleased to partner with our guests in showing our thanks.”

People interested in giving back can add a meal for a health care worker to their order at order.citybbq.com or in the City Barbeque app. This option is available on all orders, whether for delivery (free on orders $25 or more), curbside pickup, or carryout.

For those just looking to buy a meal for a medical worker without placing an order for themselves, City Barbeque has set up a direct line to do so at www.squareup.com/store/city-barbeque-donations. People who don’t live near a City Barbeque are still able to make a difference: while these donated meals will go to medical personnel in the communities City Barbeque serves, guests can show they care from anywhere.

Learn more about how to support the staff at Ohio State University Hospital during this critical time at www.citybbq.com/blog/help-us-feed-our-health-care-heroes