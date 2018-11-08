Celebrate the holidays early with CSO Nov. 9-10

× Expand Photo by Randall L Schieber The Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Carmina Burana

Get into the holiday spirit early this year with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra as it performs Handel’s Messiah on Friday, Nov. 9 and Saturday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. For the first time since 2010, CSO will wow guests with the entirety of this deeply spiritual oratorio.

Written by the baroque composer George Frideric Handel, this originally modestly received work has become one of the most beloved and prolifically performed choral piece in western music. Drawing inspiration from the King James Bible and Book of Common Prayer, the work has little plot and is an extended meditation on the Christian Messiah despite its operatic style.

CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov, who also serves as director of three additional symphonies across the globe, will lead this performance. Under his lead, CSO has expanded by engaging with the Columbus community, focusing on women composers and nature conservancy and presenting original festivals and commissioned pieces.

For this performance, not only will Milanov be directing CSO, but he will guide four soloists and the Columbus Symphony Chorus through a moving rendition of the Messiah. Directed by Ronald J. Jenkins, the chorus is currently beginning its 59th season. Soloists include Alexandra Razskazoff, soprano; Siena Licht Miller, mezzo-soprano; Jonas Marcel Hacker, tenor; and Andrew Bogard, bass-baritone. These guests boast an impressive range of operatic, recital and choral careers which is sure to create a unique and invigorating performance this weekend.

CSO is also presenting two “accompaniments” for this performance, which allows music lovers to engage in new ways with Messiah. Before the show, attend a prelude with WOSU Classical 101.1 FM host Christopher Purdy at 7 p.m. for a 30-minute discussion about the work. Patrons are invited to stay in the auditorium after the concert for a postlude talk with Milanov and Jenkins.

Tickets for this event can be purchased starting at $10 at the CAPA Ticket Center, all Ticketmaster outlets, over the phone at (614) 228-8600 and online at www.ticketmaster.com. For additional information and remaining CSO concerts this year, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

Maggie Ash is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.