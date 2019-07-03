Celebrate the 4th with Central Ohio Symphony and a local choir

As America celebrates a birthday, the Central Ohio Symphony celebrates, too.

Dress in red, white and blue for the COS 34th annual 4th of July concert on Thursday, July 4 at the Ohio Wesleyan University Phillips Glen Lawn near downtown Delaware. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and if it rains, the concert will move to the Brank Rickey Arena.

This will be an evening of musical innovation because, for the first time since the concert’s inception, the Delaware Community Chorus will join the orchestra onstage for an elegant blend of instruments and vocals.

Warren W. Hyer, executive director of the symphony, made the decision to invite the chorus, hoping to bring additional interest to the program.

The orchestra will perform pieces that honor historic American milestones, such as the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s historic “One small step for man…One giant leap for mankind.”

The choir will sing the Peter Wilhousky arrangement of Battle Hymn of the Republic, which is the one made famous by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. In addition, they will sing the five service songs during the Armed Forces Salute and play a part in the orchestra’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

Lawn seating is free. The symphony also provides limited general admission chair seating in front of the stage for $6. Tickets are available at the symphony office, located at 24 E. Winter Street in downtown Delaware, as well as at the concert.

The orchestra will be directed by Jaime Morales-Matos, and the evening will be hosted by Delaware Area Career Center Superintendent Mary Beth Freeman.

The City of Delaware’s fireworks display will start immediately following the concert.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.centralohiosymphony.org or call the Central Ohio Symphony office at 740-362-1799.

Noah Garber is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenebrg@cityscenemediagroup.com.