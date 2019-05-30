Celebrate Memorial Tournament at Bridge Park Fore!Fest

× Expand Photos courtesy of www.forefest.com

After a long day of witnessing Tiger Woods at the Memorial Tournament, go to the Dublin-based Bridge Park to keep the party going at the second annual Fore!Fest.

Presented by the Tournament, Fore!Fest is set for May 30-June 1.The first year was such a success that it’s returning for another year of celebrating the Tournament all night long.

Right in the streets of Bridge Park, the public event includes food and drinks catered by Cameron Mitchell Premier Events and, of course, live music from bands such as Zoo Trippin’, Parker Louis Band and Emerald City Swing Orchestra. The options are limitless though, pop into one of the many restaurants or bars in Bridge Park – enjoy a game of duckpin bowling at Pins Mechanical Company or a cold brew from RAM Restaurant & Brewery.

And don’t stress about parking, the event has you covered, visit www.forefest.com more information.

The party is all about the Tournament though, so be sure to attend the world-renowned event presented by Nationwide. Created and hosted by retired professional golfer Jack Nicklaus, you still have time to get tickets and witness players such as five-time Master’s winner Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy as they play at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Visit www.thememorialtournament.com for more information regarding tickets, player information and parking.

The Music Lineup for Fore!Fest 2019

Thursday, May 30

Full Frontal | 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoo Trippin’ | 8-9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Cousin Simple | 5-6 p.m.

Clubhouse | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Fabulous Johnson Brothers | 8-9 p.m.

Parker Louis Band | 9:30-11 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Emerald City Swing Orchestra | 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The General Guinness Band | 1-2:30 p.m.

Rice Brothers | 3-4:30 p.m.

Largemouth Brass Band | 5-6:30 p.m.

The George Barrie Band | 7-8:30 p.m.

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.