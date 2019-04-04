CCAD Art Fair set for Saturday, April 6

× Expand CCAD

Celebrating its 140th year as the number one art and design school in Columbus, Columbus College of Art & Design presents the CCAD Art Fair on Saturday, April 6.

Bringing together talented alumni and current CCAD students, the CCAD Art Fair showcases some of the best! Beginning at 9 a.m., CCAD offers a first look at the Art Fair for curious onlookers, then the floor opens to the public at 11 a.m.

Participants in the CCAD Art Fair will showcase artworks of varying mediums and disciplines. Each participant has been selected to present in the CCAD Art Fair specifically for their unique talents and ambition.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available online and at the door. For first look admission from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door. Tickets are $7 for the public online and $10 at the door. All proceeds go directly to CCAD student programming and the artists themselves.

To learn more about the CCAD Art Fair, visit www.ccad.edu/experience-art/art-fair.

Check out some of the amazing artists who will be at the fair on Saturday.

Lee Van Mora (Animation, 2020)

For Mora, this isn’t his first rodeo. Participating in the CCAD Art Fair for the second time, Mora’s art is centered around outer space. His artwork surrounds a character named Stella and he takes inspiration from metaphysics, philosophy, aliens and paranormal activities. He plans to have original paintings, prints, 3D pieces and photo frames to showcase at the fair. Mora is also a finalist in the PromoWest art exhibition.

McKenna Sackman (Illustration, 2020)

Practically a virtuoso at this point, Sackman is participating in the CCAD Art Fair for the fourth time. Known for her use of beautiful colors and bright, playful artwork, Sackman creates pieces that makes others happy. She will be selling ceramics, totes, statement earrings and colorful knickknacks ranging from $5-$35.

Heather Hamm (Contemporary Crafts, 2021)

Saturday will be Hamm’s first introduction to the CCAD Art Fair. She will be selling a variety of different artisanal works of art, ranging from 2D works (paintings and drawings) to T-shirts, mugs, jewelry and more. Everything sells between $3 and $70.

Come to the CCAD Art Fair to discover and meet more amazing participants on Saturday.

To learn about some of the other featured artists, visit www.ccad.edu/experience-art/art-fair.

Marissa Smithinsky is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.