CAPA set to host more ApART shows and more

1. CATCO presents a live digital play reading

Thursday, May 21 | 7 p.m.

CATCO will stream a virtual reading of playwright Herb Brown’s play, The Price of Power. Full of intrigue, suspense, power and sex, this play focuses on the relationship between former President John F. Kennedy, his brother, Robert F. Kennedy, and J. Edgar Hoover, as they scheme and fight for power. To access the play reading, visit the CATCO Facebook page.

2. CAPA ApART

Colin Dearth Carly Fratianne

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through June 6 | 7 p.m.

Join nine local artists as they perform 30-minute sets on CAPA’s Facebook page. While showcasing talent in Columbus, the series also helps artists earn income through CAPA and provides links for viewers to “tip” the artists. A solo performance by the namesake of The Kyle Sowashes will kick off the weekend on Thursday, performing songs from the band’s indie rock catalog. Carly Fratianne, singer, songwriter and guitarist of Columbus-based bands Southern and WYD, will perform songs from each group on Friday. George Barrie will close the weekend on Saturday with his rock’n’ roll set, featuring an exclusive sneak peek of his next single, Family Tree.

ApART Together Concert Series

Honey and Blue | May 28

Paisha Thomas & Counterfeit Madison | May 29

The Cordial Sins | May 30

Jesse Michael Barr | June 4

T. Wong featuring Aaron White | June 5

Colin Gawel from Watershed | June 6

3. Virtual Ohio Black Expo

May 21-23 | Click here to register

The Ohio Black Expo is returning virtually with workshops and webcasts throughout the weekend. Starting on Thursday, business owners who are ready for growth can join in on the Small Business Level Up Workshop, featuring presenters on pivot strategies, business insurance, creating a consistent authentic brand and much more. On Friday, join the Seniors & Caregivers Workshop on caring for parents, grandparents or other family members, and the Renewal Wellness Workshop on tips for boosting your immune system, financial wellness, clean eating on a budget and more. The expo closes with the Black Excellence webcast featuring performers, DJs, honors and recognition and more.

4. Easton Sunset Series Drive-In Movies

May 22-25 | 9 p.m. | $10

Easton Towne Center is kicking off the Easton Sunset Series Drive-In Movies this Memorial Day weekend. The first three drive-in movies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are sold out, but tickets are still available for the showing of Ferdinand on Monday. The drive-in is located in Easton’s newest district, north of Forbidden Root, Forty Deuce and RH Columbus. Parking spaces will be first-come, first-served and the movies will be shown rain or shine. Following this weekend, movies will be scheduled Tuesday through Saturday through July 2.

5. Columbus Science Pug presents Exploring the Antarctic to support Shadowbox Live

Thursday, May 21 | 7:30 p.m. | $10

Join geochemist Dr. Chris Gardner from the Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center at The Ohio State University for a virtual adventure to the Antarctic. Learn how scientists collect data that informs climate models for the future. Garner has worked in Antarctica to study the chemistry of runoff from melting glaciers and their influence on the ocean.

× Expand Shadowbox Live

David Rees is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome in the comments.