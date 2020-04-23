CAPA launches free Facebook concert series

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAPA

COVID-19 has taken an immense impact on local performing artists. Shows have been cancelled, performers told to stay home and curtains drawn. However, CAPA says the show must go on.

CAPA’s ApART Together Concert Series is a free series that will stream online. Local artists will take to an online stream via CAPA’s Facebook page from April 24-30. Performers will not only receive income similar to what they would normally make on a weekend, but CAPA has also created a way for people to tip artists directly.

Check out the “ApART Together Concert Series” schedule below:

Friday, April 24 @ 7 p.m.

Nick D’Andrea performs original Americana Folk.

Tiera Suggs Nick D’Andrea

Saturday, April 25 @ 7 p.m.

Jesse Henry, well-versed Columbus artist, sings about his experiences.

Sunday, April 26 @ 7 p.m.

Happy Chichester performs original R&B and rock on acoustic guitar and keyboards.

Monday, April 27 @ 7 p.m.

Venezuelan singer, songwriter and musician, Victor Zancudo, will perform bilingual, multi

Photo courtesy Tim Teller Angela Perley

instrumental covers of popular Latin hips and some originals.

Tuesday, April 28 @ 7 p.m.

Caroline Bennett performs inspirational, original spoken word pieces and covers songs by singers such as Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott and Le’Andria Johnson.

Wednesday, April 29 @ 7 p.m.

Matt Munhall performs on the grand piano and will sing spiritual, classic songs.

Thursday, April 30 @ 7 p.m.

Angela Perley performs original acoustic songs from her album 4:30.