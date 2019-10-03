Calling all MSTies, Mystery Science Theatre 3000 LIVE

Get ready for one cheesy show.

On Saturday, Oct. 6, the award-winning TV comedy Mystery Science Theatre 3000: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour plays at the Davidson Theatre at 7 p.m.

This is the third national tour and is bigger and better than the previous two combined. The audience will experience a truly one of kind performance in which humorous robots commentate a cheesy, B-rated movie.

The performance is based on the popular TV series, Mystery Science Theatre 3000, also referred to as MST3K. The show is about a man who is forced to watch disastrous movies by a mad scientist. In order to stay sane, he builds robots who watch and discuss the movies with him.

The satirical commentary, wisecracks and silly sketches have won the series a Peabody Award and multiple Emmy nominations.

The film for this tour is the never-before-screened No Retreat, No Surrender. It follows a self-conscious teen who is becoming a martial arts master under Bruce Lee’s ghost. The MST3K crew keeps the whole theatre entertained with their hilarious comments.

The host, Joel Hodgson, is the creative vision behind the comedy. In his many years of experience, Hodgson co-wrote the Disney classic, Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. He also raised more than $6 million to fund new episodes of MST3K – setting a new world record for the highest-funded film and video crowdfunding campaign. The movement led to the creation of the 2016 Netflix show, MST3K: The Return.

Unfortunately, Hodgson has announced that this will be his final tour – so buy your tickets because it’s now or never!

Tickets range from $33 to $55 and are available at the CAPA Ticket Center, online at www.capa.com, or via phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-982-2787.

× Expand Gary Glover Joel Hodgson

Jess Badinghaus is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.